Urawa Reds manager Ricardo Rodriguez will part ways with the J. League first-division club at the end of this season, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The 48-year-old Spaniard’s impending departure was revealed in the wake of a 4-1 loss to J1 leaders Yokohama F. Marinos that left Urawa in eighth place with one round remaining.

