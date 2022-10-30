Favorite Equinox pipped runaway leader Panthalassa by a length for his first Grade 1 win on Sunday, securing the autumn Tenno-sho at Tokyo Racecourse.
Seventh-favorite Panthalassa had a huge lead coming out of the final curve and appeared to have marched away with the win before the chasing pack finally caught up in the final moments of the 2,000-meter race.
