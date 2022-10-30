  • Nets guard Kyrie Irving argues a call in the third quarter against the Pacers in New York on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji, staff report

New York – Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said Saturday he embraces “all religions” after team owner Joe Tsai condemned his tweet linking to a film Tsai called “full of anti-Semitic information.”

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving said on Twitter.

