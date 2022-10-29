  • F. Marinos attacker Elber (center) scores his second goal and the team's third of the game against Urawa in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
    F. Marinos attacker Elber (center) scores his second goal and the team's third of the game against Urawa in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Yokohama – Two weeks after seeing their near-insurmountable lead in the J. League first division shrink to an uncomfortably slim two points with two games remaining, Yokohama F. Marinos righted the ship in confident fashion, beating Urawa Reds 4-1 on Saturday to maintain control of their own destiny heading into next weekend’s final round.

Braces by Brazilian attackers Elber and Anderson Lopes were enough to get the job done at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama as the two sliced their way through an Urawa defense that rarely put up a fight.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW