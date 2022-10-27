  • 2022 FIFA World Cup signage in Doha on Wednesday. Qatar is set to drop pre-arrival COVID-19 tests before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | REUTERS
Qatar is set to drop pre-arrival COVID-19 tests before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the health ministry said on Wednesday, weeks after announcing that the million-plus incoming fans do not need vaccinations.

The latest relaxation in anti-coronavirus measures will take effect on Nov. 1, just 19 days before the first World Cup in an Arab nation officially starts on Nov. 20.

