    Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is optimistic his visa ban will be lifted by the Australian government, allowing him to participate in next year's Australian Open. | REUTERS

Sydney – Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic says there are “positive signs” that his three-year ban on entering Australia will be waived so he can play at the next Australian Open in January.

The 35-year-old Serbian was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the Grand Slam tournament this year on the grounds that his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination threatened the stability of country.

