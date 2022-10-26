Saturday’s J. League YBC Levain Cup final — which saw Sanfrecce Hiroshima claim its maiden title over Cerezo Osaka after two dramatic stoppage-time goals by Cypriot Pieros Sotiriou — was proof that on a good day, the tournament remains more than capable of capturing fans’ hearts and minds.
But a burning question remains: What about the other 364 days of the year?
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.