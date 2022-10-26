Las Vegas right winger Phil Kessel became the NHL’s all-time ironman when he started the Golden Knights’ road game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, and he celebrated the achievement by scoring his 400th career goal.
Kessel appeared in his 990th consecutive game, surpassing the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.
