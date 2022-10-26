Double Olympic gymnastics champion Daiki Hashimoto longs to win a prize that has eluded him — a world-level team gold medal — and believes Japan can do it at the upcoming world championships in Liverpool if he and his teammates stick their landings.
“More than anything, I want to win team gold,” Hashimoto, who won the Tokyo Olympics men’s all-around and horizontal bar gold, said in a recent interview ahead of the championships that begin Saturday in England.
