World No. 1 Rory McIlroy said the feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series is “out of control” and that it could leave the game “fractured” for a long time.
The Saudi-backed LIV series has lured away some of the PGA Tour’s top members with huge sums of money, while those who joined the rebel circuit have been suspended by the U.S.-based circuit.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.