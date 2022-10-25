  • F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat has the team on the verge of its first J. League first-division title since 2019. | KYODO
    F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat has the team on the verge of its first J. League first-division title since 2019. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

J. League first-division leaders Yokohama F. Marinos will retain manager Kevin Muscat at the helm next season, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The 49-year-old Australian has coached F. Marinos to the brink of the J1 title with two games left in his second season with the club.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW