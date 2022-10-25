  • An Athletics Integrity Unit ruling could see Russia's Natalya Antyukh (center) relinquish her gold medal from women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics, which would then go to American Lashinda Demus (left). | REUTERS
Banned Russian athlete and 2012 Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Natalya Antyukh is set to lose her gold medal from the London Games after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) disqualified her results from July 2012 to June 2013 on Monday.

Antyukh, 41, won the title at the London Olympics in August 2012, beating American Lashinda Demus, who will be upgraded to the gold if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acts on the AIU ruling.

