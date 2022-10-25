  • West Indies coach Phil Simmons will leave the team following its upcoming test series against Australia. | REUTERS
    West Indies coach Phil Simmons will leave the team following its upcoming test series against Australia. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda – West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will leave his post after the team’s upcoming test series in the wake of the team’s disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign, Cricket West Indies said Monday.

A statement from CWI said Simmons would step down after overseeing the West Indies’ two-test series against Australia, which gets under way in Perth on November 30.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW