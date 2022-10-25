St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda – West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will leave his post after the team’s upcoming test series in the wake of the team’s disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign, Cricket West Indies said Monday.
A statement from CWI said Simmons would step down after overseeing the West Indies’ two-test series against Australia, which gets under way in Perth on November 30.
