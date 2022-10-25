  • The Swallows' Tetsuto Yamada hits a three-run home run against the Buffaloes during Game 3 of the Japan Series at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Tuesday. | KYODO
Osaka – Tetsuto Yamada blasted a three-run home run and lefty Keiji Takahashi threw six scoreless innings as the Tokyo Yakult Swallows beat the Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in Game 3 of the Japan Series on Tuesday to take a two-game lead in the series.

Yamada broke up a scoreless game in the fifth inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Hitless in the series until a third-inning infield single, Yamada drove a fastball from Hiroya Miyagi off the facing of the second deck in left with two outs.

