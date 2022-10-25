  • Orix pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto led the PL in four statistical categories for the second straight year and missed just two of the Sawamura Award's seven benchmarks. | KYODO
Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto won his second straight Eiji Sawamura Award as Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher of the season on Monday, becoming the sixth player in Nippon Professional Baseball history to go back-to-back and the first from the Pacific League.

The right-hander led the PL in four statistical categories for the second straight year after going 15-5 with a 1.68 ERA, 205 strikeouts and a .750 winning percentage.

