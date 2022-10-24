Kumamoto – Shunsuke Nakamura made his farewell appearance before retirement on Sunday, coming off after an hour to huge applause from 20,000-plus spectators as Yokohama FC won 4-3 away at Roasso Kumamoto in the final round of the J. League second division.
The 44-year-old former Japan and Celtic star wore the captain’s armband as he started a match for the first time this term, becoming the second-oldest player to do so in the J2 behind Kazuyoshi Miura, who is active at 55 with fourth-tier Suzuka Point Getters.
