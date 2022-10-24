  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Seina Imamura set a Japan Racing Association record for most wins in a year by a female jockey with her 44th on Sunday at Niigata racecourse.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old rookie tied Nanako Fujita’s 43 wins from 2019 in her fourth year as a jockey.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW