Seina Imamura set a Japan Racing Association record for most wins in a year by a female jockey with her 44th on Sunday at Niigata racecourse.
On Saturday, the 18-year-old rookie tied Nanako Fujita’s 43 wins from 2019 in her fourth year as a jockey.
Seina Imamura set a Japan Racing Association record for most wins in a year by a female jockey with her 44th on Sunday at Niigata racecourse.
On Saturday, the 18-year-old rookie tied Nanako Fujita’s 43 wins from 2019 in her fourth year as a jockey.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.