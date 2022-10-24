  • Taiga Semigawa, seen competing during April's Kansai Open in Hyogo Prefecture, is just the second amateur golfer to win the Japan Open. | KYODO
Miki, Hyogo Pref. – Tohoku Fukushi University senior Taiga Semikawa overcame a triple bogey in the final round to win the Japan Open by two strokes Sunday, making him the major tournament’s first amateur champion in 95 years.

Semikawa, whose given name Taiga was inspired by Tiger Woods, sealed the win by putting in for par from off the 18th green as Kazuki Higa’s late charge came up short at Sanko Golf Club’s par-70 Japan Course in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture.

