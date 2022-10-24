Melbourne – Virat Kohli smashed a stunning half-century to lift India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in a classic T20 World Cup match on Sunday that unfolded in front of a massive Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.
Ravichandran Ashwin struck the winning run as spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, but it was Kohli’s unbeaten 82 and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (40) that proved decisive as India chased down 160.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.