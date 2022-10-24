  • India's Virat Kohli celebrates after his team's win over Pakistan during the Men's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Melbourne – Virat Kohli smashed a stunning half-century to lift India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in a classic T20 World Cup match on Sunday that unfolded in front of a massive Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck the winning run as spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, but it was Kohli’s unbeaten 82 and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (40) that proved decisive as India chased down 160.

