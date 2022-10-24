Max Verstappen fought back from a calamitous pitstop to win the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday as his Red Bull team took the Formula One constructors’ title a day after the death of billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak by Mercedes, whose seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton scented a first victory of the year but ended up second at the Circuit of the Americas.
