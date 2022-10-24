  • The Red Bull racing team celebrates after clinching the Formula One constructors' championship following Max Verstappen's victory in the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Max Verstappen fought back from a calamitous pitstop to win the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday as his Red Bull team took the Formula One constructors’ title a day after the death of billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak by Mercedes, whose seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton scented a first victory of the year but ended up second at the Circuit of the Americas.

