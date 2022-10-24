  • Buffaloes pitcher Sachiya Yamasaki slides home to score his team's second run during the third inning in Game 2 of the Japan Series at Jingu Stadium on Sunday. | KYODO
The Orix Buffaloes and Tokyo Yakult Swallows played for more than five hours in Game 2 of the Japan Series.

That still wasn’t enough to decide a winner.

