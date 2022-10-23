  • Reira Iwabuchi competes during the Big Air Chur Festival in Chur, Switzerland, on Saturday. | FIS / VIA KYODO
    Reira Iwabuchi competes during the Big Air Chur Festival in Chur, Switzerland, on Saturday. | FIS / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

CHUR, Switzerland – Japanese snowboarders made a flying start to the park and pipe World Cup season on Saturday, with Reira Iwabuchi and Takeru Otsuka topping the podium at the Big Air Chur Festival in Switzerland.

Iwabuchi stomped the three highest-scoring runs of the evening in the women’s competition, while an equally dominant Otsuka claimed the men’s crown ahead of Ruki Tobita in a 1-2 finish for Japan.

