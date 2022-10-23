CHUR, Switzerland – Japanese snowboarders made a flying start to the park and pipe World Cup season on Saturday, with Reira Iwabuchi and Takeru Otsuka topping the podium at the Big Air Chur Festival in Switzerland.
Iwabuchi stomped the three highest-scoring runs of the evening in the women’s competition, while an equally dominant Otsuka claimed the men’s crown ahead of Ruki Tobita in a 1-2 finish for Japan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.