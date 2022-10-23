New York – The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advanced within a victory of the World Series thanks to MLB playoff triumphs on Saturday in vastly different fashions.
Rhys Hoskins smashed two home runs as Philadelphia outslugged visiting San Diego 10-6, while Houston pitchers allowed the host New York Yankees only one hit over eight innings in a 5-0 shutout.
