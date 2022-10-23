  • Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his two-run home run in the fifth against the Padres during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his two-run home run in the fifth against the Padres during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

New York – The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advanced within a victory of the World Series thanks to MLB playoff triumphs on Saturday in vastly different fashions.

Rhys Hoskins smashed two home runs as Philadelphia outslugged visiting San Diego 10-6, while Houston pitchers allowed the host New York Yankees only one hit over eight innings in a 5-0 shutout.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW