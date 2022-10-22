J. League third-division side Tegevajaro Miyazaki announced the death of striker Masato Kudo on Friday following complications from brain surgery.
The 32-year-old, who won Japan's three major club titles with Kashiwa Reysol between 2011 and 2013, was hospitalized earlier this month after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluids within the brain.
