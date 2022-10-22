  • Sanfrecce Hiroshima celebrate after beating Cerezo Osaka to win their first-ever Levain Cup title at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
    Sanfrecce Hiroshima celebrate after beating Cerezo Osaka to win their first-ever Levain Cup title at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

One week after being on the losing end of a dramatic cup final, Sanfrecce Hiroshima had their chance to step onto the champion’s podium rather than watch from the sideline.

A pair of late second-half goals by Cypriot striker Pieros Sotiriou — one from the penalty spot and the other from a well-placed Makoto Mitsuta corner kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time — saw Sanfrecce past Cerezo Osaka 2-1 in Saturday’s J. League YBC Levain Cup final at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW