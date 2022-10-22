One week after being on the losing end of a dramatic cup final, Sanfrecce Hiroshima had their chance to step onto the champion’s podium rather than watch from the sideline.
A pair of late second-half goals by Cypriot striker Pieros Sotiriou — one from the penalty spot and the other from a well-placed Makoto Mitsuta corner kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time — saw Sanfrecce past Cerezo Osaka 2-1 in Saturday’s J. League YBC Levain Cup final at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
