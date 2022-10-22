Munetaka Murakami finally got the home run Tokyo Yakult Swallows fans had been waiting all night for in the top of the eighth inning.
For once, however, the Swallows’ prolific slugger was late to the party.
Munetaka Murakami finally got the home run Tokyo Yakult Swallows fans had been waiting all night for in the top of the eighth inning.
For once, however, the Swallows’ prolific slugger was late to the party.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.