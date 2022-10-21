  • Former U.S. football international Carli Lloyd (right) and former England international Ian Wright speak during a panel discussion a day before the football draw ceremony for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Former U.S. football international Carli Lloyd (right) and former England international Ian Wright speak during a panel discussion a day before the football draw ceremony for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

European champions England will have “a target on their backs” at next year’s Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, Arsenal legend Ian Wright warned on Friday.

The draw for the 2023 finals takes place in Auckland on Saturday with holders the United States and England the favorites.

