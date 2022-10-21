Jingu Stadium was mostly silent on the eve of the Japan Series — save for the constant drone of bats hitting balls and the other assorted sounds of a Japanese baseball practice.
The scene will be different Saturday night when the fans — some draped in blue and gold and others clutching small umbrellas — file into the venerable old ballpark for a rematch of last year’s epic six-game showdown for the title.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.