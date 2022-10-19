Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champion France and Brazil are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time.
Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labeled favorites to win, but the 35-year-old forward feels France and Brazil are the best two teams going into the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 tournament.
