  • Jon Rahm has taken a softer attitude toward potential Ryder Cup teammates who have participated in the LIV Golf Series than others on Team Europe. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Jon Rahm wants the European Ryder Cup team to be as strong as it can possibly be in 2023, which has led him to strike a moderate tone when it comes to those who defected to LIV Golf.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the CJ Cup in South Carolina, the Spaniard said it’s “important” for Team Europe to have a welcoming stance toward its potential players to keep team chemistry in balance.

