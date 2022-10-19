  • Commanders owner Dan Snyder has come under increasing pressure to sell the team in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said “serious consideration” should be given to removing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, as NFL team owners convened in New York for a quarterly meeting.

Irsay is the first team owner to publicly support the possible removal of Snyder, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

