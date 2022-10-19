  • Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters after arriving at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday. | KYODO
Two-way MLB star Shohei Ohtani said Tuesday he hopes to still be playing baseball this time next year after missing MLB’s postseason for five straight years with the Los Angeles Angels.

Speaking upon his return to Japan, the American League’s 2021 MVP reflected on being considered for more postseason awards, his playing for Japan next March in the World Baseball Classic and his 2022 season ending too early for his liking.

