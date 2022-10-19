  • Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Phillies during the first inning of Game 1 of the NLCS in San Diego on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Phillies during the first inning of Game 1 of the NLCS in San Diego on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

San Diego – Yu Darvish gave up two solo home runs and took the loss Tuesday as the San Diego Padres fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Darvish let Bryce Harper go deep in the fourth inning and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth during his 95-pitch effort at Petco Park, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings.

