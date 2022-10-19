San Diego – Yu Darvish gave up two solo home runs and took the loss Tuesday as the San Diego Padres fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
Darvish let Bryce Harper go deep in the fourth inning and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth during his 95-pitch effort at Petco Park, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings.
