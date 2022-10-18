Yokohama – The new chair of the WE League, Japan’s first professional women’s soccer league since September 2021, pledged Monday to bring more attention to the lesser-known league.
“It’s important to tell the attractiveness of the league to catch everyone’s eyes,” Haruna Takata said at the WE League’s kickoff conference ahead of its second season, which begins on Saturday. “We’ll step up our efforts on that front.”
