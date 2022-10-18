  • WE League Chair Haruna Takata (front, center) poses with players representing the league's 11 clubs at a preseason kickoff event in Yokohama on Monday. | KYODO
    WE League Chair Haruna Takata (front, center) poses with players representing the league's 11 clubs at a preseason kickoff event in Yokohama on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Yokohama – The new chair of the WE League, Japan’s first professional women’s soccer league since September 2021, pledged Monday to bring more attention to the lesser-known league.

“It’s important to tell the attractiveness of the league to catch everyone’s eyes,” Haruna Takata said at the WE League’s kickoff conference ahead of its second season, which begins on Saturday. “We’ll step up our efforts on that front.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW