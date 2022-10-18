  • Brooklyn forward Yuta Watanabe (right) drives to the basket during a preseason game against the 76ers in New York on Oct. 3. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Brooklyn forward Yuta Watanabe (right) drives to the basket during a preseason game against the 76ers in New York on Oct. 3. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

New York – Yuta Watanabe has made the opening-day roster for the Brooklyn Nets, the Japanese forward said Monday.

“Our team has real ability and can aim for the championship. I’ll try my best to be one of their pieces,” said Watanabe, who averaged 5.8 points and three rebounds over four preseason games.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW