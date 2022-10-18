New York – Yuta Watanabe has made the opening-day roster for the Brooklyn Nets, the Japanese forward said Monday.
“Our team has real ability and can aim for the championship. I’ll try my best to be one of their pieces,” said Watanabe, who averaged 5.8 points and three rebounds over four preseason games.
