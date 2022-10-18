  • Shohei Ohtani is one of eight AL nominees for the Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the top offensive performers of the regular season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  Kyodo

New York – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named among the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award on Monday, which will be presented to the player voted to be the most outstanding regular-season offensive performer from each league.

Ohtani was nominated for the second straight season after batting .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels. Each team nominated a player, before a panel of MLB.com writers selected 16 finalists — eight from each league — out of 30 nominees.

