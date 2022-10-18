New York – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named among the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award on Monday, which will be presented to the player voted to be the most outstanding regular-season offensive performer from each league.
Ohtani was nominated for the second straight season after batting .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels. Each team nominated a player, before a panel of MLB.com writers selected 16 finalists — eight from each league — out of 30 nominees.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.