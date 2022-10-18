Los Angeles – The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historically great season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday when the title favorites crashed out of the playoffs in the divisional round and now face major personnel decisions this offseason.
After winning a franchise-record 111 games this season, the Dodgers fell to the Padres after Game 4 of the best-of-five series as their bullpen gave up five runs in a nightmarish seventh inning in an eventual 5-3 loss in San Diego.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.