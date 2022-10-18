  • Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is expected to be one of the winter's most highly sought-after free agents. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles – The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historically great season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday when the title favorites crashed out of the playoffs in the divisional round and now face major personnel decisions this offseason.

After winning a franchise-record 111 games this season, the Dodgers fell to the Padres after Game 4 of the best-of-five series as their bullpen gave up five runs in a nightmarish seventh inning in an eventual 5-3 loss in San Diego.

