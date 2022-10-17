Kei Nishikori was not listed in the ATP rankings for men’s singles on Monday for the first time in 12 years after injuries ruled him out of tour appearances over the past 12 months.
The former world No. 4 had arthroscopic left hip surgery in January and has not played in tour events since last October. The last time he was not in the ranking was in April 2010.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.