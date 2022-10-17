  • The last time Kei Nishikori was not listed in the singles rankings was in April 2010. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Kei Nishikori was not listed in the ATP rankings for men’s singles on Monday for the first time in 12 years after injuries ruled him out of tour appearances over the past 12 months.

The former world No. 4 had arthroscopic left hip surgery in January and has not played in tour events since last October. The last time he was not in the ranking was in April 2010.

