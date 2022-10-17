  • Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (right) fights for the ball with Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi during their match in Paris on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (right) fights for the ball with Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi during their match in Paris on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Paris – Kylian Mbappe insisted Sunday he has “never asked to leave” Paris Saint-Germain despite widespread reports last week that he would seek a move away from the Qatar-owned club as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old France superstar was speaking in the wake of PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille, in which he set up Neymar for the only goal as his side moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

