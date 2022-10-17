  • Shunsuke Nakamura takes a free kick against Zweigen Kanazawa during a J. League second-division game in Yokohama on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Former Japan and Celtic star Shunsuke Nakamura, currently at Yokohama FC in the J. League second division, is set to retire at the end of the season, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The 44-year-old midfielder, known for his deadly set-piece deliveries with his left foot, played 98 games for Japan, scoring 24 goals, and was part of the 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads.

