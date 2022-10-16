Living up to her self-proclaimed title of GWOAT — the greatest woman of all time — Claressa Shields outmaneuvered her longtime rival Savannah Marshall in a dramatic fight that showcased the best of women’s boxing on a significant night for the sport.
Shields, a Flint, Michigan, native who has worked her way up through major headwinds in the male-dominated world of combat sports, was crowned the undisputed middleweight champion on Saturday night following an unanimous decision victory, extending her undefeated professional record to 13-0.
