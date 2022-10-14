  • A skirmish breaks out between Real Madrid and Barcelona players during a game at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jul 23. | USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS
    A skirmish breaks out between Real Madrid and Barcelona players during a game at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jul 23. | USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Real Madrid showed their immense mental strength under pressure in their stunning run to Champions League glory last season.

They came from behind against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on a wild run to the final, winning when it seemed nearly impossible, when all hope was extinguished.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW