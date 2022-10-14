  • 2022 FIFA World Cup branding seen at a metro station in Doha. A chief executive for the event in Qatar has said there will be areas for drunk fans to sober up. | REUTERS
The 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar from next month will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, its chief executive said in a television interview.

The Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organizers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans.

