  • Brendan Steele of the United States hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament, a U.S. PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai in Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday. | GETTY / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

American Brendan Steele took the lead with a 6-under 64 in Thursday’s opening round of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.

Players from the United States dominated the top of the leaderboard on the opening day, with Adam Schenk trailing Steele by a stroke, ahead of Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith and Keegan Bradley tied for third at 66.

