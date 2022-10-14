American Brendan Steele took the lead with a 6-under 64 in Thursday’s opening round of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo.
Players from the United States dominated the top of the leaderboard on the opening day, with Adam Schenk trailing Steele by a stroke, ahead of Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith and Keegan Bradley tied for third at 66.
