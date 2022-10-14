  • Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper runs the bases after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / REUTERS
    Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper runs the bases after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI, Reuters

  • SHARE

The MLB Division Series head into the weekend with each matchup, aside from the delayed Yankees-Cleveland series, flipping to the wildcard winners’ respective cities to continue what has been a drama packed round of playoff baseball.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ long wait for a home game ends Friday when they play host to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW