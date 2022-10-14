  • The Swallows Munetaka Murakami rounds the bases after hitting two-run home run in Game 2 of the Climax series against the Hanshin Tigers, at Jingu Stadium on Thursday. | KYODO
Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami and Jose Osuna each hit two-run homers as the Yakult Swallows beat the Hanshin Tigers 5-3 on Thursday to put themselves one win away from their second consecutive Japan Series appearance.

The Orix Buffaloes also moved within a win of reaching the Japan Series for the second year in a row after beating the SoftBank Hawks 4-3.

