Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami and Jose Osuna each hit two-run homers as the Yakult Swallows beat the Hanshin Tigers 5-3 on Thursday to put themselves one win away from their second consecutive Japan Series appearance.
The Orix Buffaloes also moved within a win of reaching the Japan Series for the second year in a row after beating the SoftBank Hawks 4-3.
