London – Daichi Kamada struck early for Eintracht Frankfurt before Son Heung Min’s brace and Harry Kane’s penalty propelled Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe also started for the reigning Europa League champion, which dropped to last in Group D with four points. Spurs rose into first place with seven points.
