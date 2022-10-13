  • Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada controls the ball during a Champions League match against Tottenham in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada controls the ball during a Champions League match against Tottenham in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

London – Daichi Kamada struck early for Eintracht Frankfurt before Son Heung Min’s brace and Harry Kane’s penalty propelled Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe also started for the reigning Europa League champion, which dropped to last in Group D with four points. Spurs rose into first place with seven points.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW