  • Receiver Larry Fitzgerald picked up chess when he was 7 and played weekly during his 17-year NFL career. | TOMAS KARMELO AMAYA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Receiver Larry Fitzgerald picked up chess when he was 7 and played weekly during his 17-year NFL career. | TOMAS KARMELO AMAYA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver and a four-time Pro-Bowler, had Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on his heels. Cooper attacked Awuzie with a flurry of maneuvers, setting up a charge that he hoped would break the game open. Awuzie, though, had learned from Cooper during their 2½ seasons as teammates in Dallas. Leaning on his insider scouting report, Awuzie found his footing and countered.

Pawn to f3.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW