Osaka – Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 over eight innings, pitching the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-0 win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series’ final stage on Wednesday.
The victory at Kyocera Dome Osaka, combined with the Buffaloes’ one-win advantage as league champions, gives them a 2-0 lead in the six-game series. SoftBank’s loss snapped its 18-game postseason win streak.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.