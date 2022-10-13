  • Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (center) celebrates with teammates Masataka Yoshida (left) and Yutaro Sugimoto after Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage in Osaka on Wednesday. | KYODO
Osaka – Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 over eight innings, pitching the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-0 win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series’ final stage on Wednesday.

The victory at Kyocera Dome Osaka, combined with the Buffaloes’ one-win advantage as league champions, gives them a 2-0 lead in the six-game series. SoftBank’s loss snapped its 18-game postseason win streak.

