  • Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is hopeful that Australian authorities lift his entry ban, which would allow him to compete in next year's Australian Open. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Melbourne – Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at the Australian Open as neutrals, while Novak Djokovic would also be welcome to play if he can obtain a visa, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday.

Tennis authorities banned Russian and Belarusian players from international team competitions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, but allowed them to compete at regular tour events.

